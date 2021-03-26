MOBILE, Ala. — Officials with the Prichard Water Works & Sewer has provided an update on the Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) that began on March 24. It ended today at 1:50 p.m.

Prichard officials said a hydraulic overload of the wastewater treatment plant at Chinn Street and Butt Street caused the overflow. The entirety of the volume lost was not raw sewage; just post treatment non-potable water. Crews put out signage as soon as the department became aware of the issue.

The total volume lost is estimated between 75,000 gallons and 100,000 gallons. It flowed into a storm drain system that empties into Three Mile Creek.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes because of the overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.