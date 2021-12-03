PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Prichard Christmas Parade is set for its 20th year.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Lineup starts at 9 a.m.

The Prichard Police Traffic Safety Unit will be assisting with the parade by escorting the units and directing traffic at the intersections that surround the parade route.

The parade will start at I-65 Service Road and Bessemer Avenue in the old food stamps parking lot. It will travel south down U.S. 45 to Prichard Lane and make a left toward Wilson Avenue. From Wilson Avenue the parade will travel north to Clark Avenue and make a right ending, at Alabama Power.