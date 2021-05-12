Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to numerous sanitary sewer overflows caused by heavy rains on Thursday, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts and receiving

waters are listed below:

2615 Bessemer Ave., more than 1,000/less than 10,000, Gum Tree Branch

2408 Whistler Ave., more than 1,000/less than 10,000, Gum Tree Branch

211 Patricia Ave., more than 25,000/less than 50,000, Gum Tree Branch

830 Strauss Ave., more than 10,000/less than 25,000, Toulmins Spring Branch

823 College St., more than 25,000/less than 50,000, Toulmins Spring Branch

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows.

Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Gum Tree Branch and Toulmins Spring Branch for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing

food.