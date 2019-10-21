PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA)-- Mobile County and study leaders heard from mostly Prichard residents Monday night voicing their concerns about how federal money will address community concerns over a five years development plan.
Less than a dozen people showed up to this meeting, but most who did were very passionate about some of the issues they have.
Many of the people who spoke up talked about crumbling houses, needing a better quality of life and more assistance for senior homeowners.
"It's sad because you look at her floor and you can see the ground from inside their house, you know in the bathroom you gotta step across bugs to get to the toilet," said Theris Howard.
"Hoping that we can do something with the abandoned properties in the city, get our city cleaned up, help get the houses fixed up in the community, you know supply the seniors with the things they need," said Georgia Hill.
Georgia Hill says public transportation is also something lacking in the community.
"There's people that want to work but they don't have transportation."
Residents also pointed to a need for quality grocery stores and gas stations.
Theris Howard's family has lived in Prichard for generations and says money needs to be invested in the city because people, especially the elderly, aren't moving out any time soon.
"The citizens they're not going to leave Prichard so are there any type of grants or any type of programs to help our people."
Councilwoman Ossia Edwards believes a stigma of poverty has been placed on Prichard which she says is wrong because of the potential in the city that can be realized through improving infrastructure.
"The community, once you clean it up, they feel better about their community."
Councilwoman Edwards suggested hosting another meeting at a church to try and get more people out since not many showed tonight and the future of this development plan relies heavily on community input.
Another community meeting will be held Tuesday night in Mobile.
Study leaders say a draft of all the input collected through these meetings and surveys will be drafted by March with plans ready for public input in April.
