MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Maurice White knows wings. He has served customers in the Prichard area for years. And as the biggest wing weekend approaches, he knows it’s going to be busy.

“Hopefully, it’s not a shortage this week and the trucks come this week. And hopefully we can have as much wings as possible to serve for the Super Bowl as well as for Mardi Gras,” White said.

It got really bad last year as almost every restaurant struggled to find product.

And while it’s gotten a little better, the prices have not. White used to pay only 65 dollars for a case of wings. But now, prices have skyrocketed.

“Almost 175, almost 200 dollars a case. We had to go up on the market on the wings because there’s a demand. Since I’m a wings store, I have to buy them anyway,” White said.

This all comes at a time where white is planning on operating a new location downtown on Dauphin Street.

Right now, White says he and other owners have to make the best of the situation.

“Right now, we’re at a standstill because all food has gone up. Not just the chicken. Everything that we sell has gone up. 10 percent, 20 percent higher now. So, you take a chance on getting this, hoping this sells or hoping this sells,” White said.

White told FOX10 he appreciates all of his customers for sticking with them through this.

As for this weekend, he says they’re going to “go with the flow” and will try to serve everyone who gets in line.