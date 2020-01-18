If there's on American dish that brings satisfaction it has to be chicken wings, right? It's so simple, yet comes in so many variations.
According to Big 7 Travel, Big White Wings in Prichard, Alabama tops the list of places to get wings in the state.
They're best known for their "stupid" menu.
"What we mean by stupid, we mean stupid good. Not just stupid," owner Maurice White explained.
And when White says 'stupid', if you've had it, you know what what he means.
"One the first stupid fries that i came up with it was just chicken, sauteed bell peppers, onions, honey mustard, ranch and hot sauce, "he said. "So I went from there and added stuff to it that might taste good. I have steak and shrimp, conecuh and bacon, seafood with crab meat and shrimp. Cheeseburger stupid fry, taco stupid fry and veggie stupid fry."
But now, you don't have to just get your loaded fix of fries at Big White, because they're getting a new title with new, state and national recognition for best the wings in Alabama.
Offering 16 different sauce flavors for wing fiends.
"I was overwhelmed when I found out, he said. "I got a lot of phone calls and people saying congratulations for not only being nominated but being the number one spot in Alabama."
White says he's always worked in the restaurant business, but it wasn't until about four years ago his wife told him to open his own spot. Four years later his doors remain open, restaurant full, and food that's "stupid" good.
"It was amazing because I had a lot of doubters. People told me I wouldn't make it six months because no one ever lasted in this building but I took a chance anyway," he said. "I told my wife the product I have, I know it'll be successful. I put God first in everything I do and I trusted God that He gave me the vision and He'll make it happen and He did," White said proudly.
Big White Wings is located at 405 S. Wilson Avenue in Prichard.
Wemo's Famous Wings, also located in Mobile, was No. 3 on the list and Island Wing Company, also located in Mobile, came in at No. 4.
Read more about the local spots here: https://bigseventravel.com/2020/01/alabama-chicken-wings/
