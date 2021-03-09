PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner, the Prichard City Council and the Prichard Municipal Court will implementing the 2021 Amnesty Program from April 1-30.

“This Amnesty Program is a grace period for anyone with pending cases with the City of Prichard Municipal Court to settle them without being arrested and posting a cash bond which can be up to $1,000.00,” said Gardner. for a news release. “We want you to come to the court, clear your name and get your life back in order without fear of being arrested and take advantage of this opportunity.”

During April, anyone with outstanding traffic citations, pending criminal charges, failure to appear warrants and warrants of arrest with the City of Prichard Municipal Court will have the opportunity to settle them without being arrested. If your case requires you to appear in court to be settled completely, you will be given the opportunity to be placed on the next available docket without being arrested and booked into the Mobile County Metro jail.

By contacting the Prichard Municipal Court, speaking with the Municipal Court personnel and showing identification, individuals will enter into an agreement regarding their specific circumstances. This agreement is intended to ensure individuals have an opportunity to clear their name, settle their case and have active warrants recalled without being arrested. Should you not comply with the agreement of this 2021 Amnesty Program, a warrant will be issued or reissued for your arrest, according to officials.

This amnesty program will also allow anyone that has proof of an individual that may be deceased or incarcerated in a United States prison to bring proof that can be verified by the Municipal Court personnel to help start the process of clearing family, friends and loved one’s names with the City of Prichard Municipal Court, according to officials.

The court is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the City of Prichard Municipal Court at 216 E Prichard Ave. or call the court at 251- 452-7806 option 7 to clear your name.