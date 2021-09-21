PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board has provided updates to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management regarding numerous sanitary sewer overflows caused by heavy rains from Tropical Storm Nicholas on Sept. 15-16.
The nearest manhole locations, estimated amounts, and receiving waters are listed below:
- Patricia St. @ Whistler St. 972,000 Gumtree Branch
- Bessemer Ct. @ Whistler St. 750,000 Gumtree Branch
- Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. @ Wood St. 432,000 Gumtree Branch
- 2408 Whistler St. 216,000 Gumtree Branch
- 1907 First Ave. 500,000 Gumtree Branch
- Chin St. @ Butts St. 1,296,000 Storm Drain
- 821 N. College St. 864,000 Toulmins Spring Branch
- Prichard Ave. @ Newsome Ave. 720,000 Toulmins Spring Branch
- 705 Sample St. 600,000 Toulmins Spring Branch
- 830 Strauss St. 432,000 Toulmins Spring Branch
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows.
Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
Area residents should take precautions when using Gumtree Branch and Toulmins Spring Branch for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.
