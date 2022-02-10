PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – A recent audit ordered by the head of the water board heightens the concerns first raised in a complaint to the Alabama Ethics Commission four years ago, the utility’s attorney said Thursday.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich on Thursday called a news conference for Friday to discuss the investigation into questionable spending detailed in the audit.

The ethics complaint, filed by Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board Chairman Russell Heidelberg in March 2018, alleged that the board laid off six employees to make way for friends hired on as independent contractors in order bypass the Mobile County Personnel Board and avoid advertising the positions. They are:

Nia Bradley, hired to run the system at a salary of $12,500 per month, plus a vehicle, phone, office and credit card.

Bradley’s son, Anthony Bradley, hired at $5,000 a month to supervise customer service.

Carlos G. Butler, hired at $7,500 per month to supervise the Service Department. The complaint alleged he had worked with Nia Bradley at Daphne Utilities.

Taiecha Tucker, hired at $5,000 a month to be a human resources specialist. Heidelberg alleged that she was a close friend of the city councilman who appointed one of the water board members.

Heidelberg listed dozens of charges he considered improper on the corporate credit cards of all four of them.

Nia Bradley’s attorney has said the board authorized the charges she placed on the corporate credit card. Anthony Bradley hung up when FOX10 reached him by phone. Tucker declined to comment, and Butler could not be reached for comment.

It is unclear what actions, if any, the Alabama Ethics Commission took. Its executive director did not return a phone call Thursday. But the spending allegations are similar to those turned up in the recent audit ordered by Heidelberg.

“I don’t know what happened on all that,” board attorney Jay Ross said. “But we’ve got a lot more evidence this time around, and the Ethics Commission is aware of it. So hopefully they’ll do their investigation, do what they need to do.”

Ross said improper charges could be as high as $1.5 million. But he disputed some media reports pegging it as high as $4 million.

“I don’t know where the 4 million comes from,” he said. “I mean, there’s a lot of charges. A lot of those charges are accurate and properly accounted for, and many are not. The ultimate number we don’t know just yet.”

As to Nia Bradley’s contention that she had permission to use the credit card for personal expenses, Ross says that is “a significant dispute” about that