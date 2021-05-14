PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Water Works & Sewer experienced a sanitary sewer overflow that lasted from 9:11 a.m. on Wednesday through 5:10 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

This occurred because of the outfall line of the waste-water treatment plant.

The overflow was at the intersection of Chin Street and Butts Street. It was in the range of more than 250,000 gallons and less than 500,000 gallons.

Prichard officials say there was not any raw sewage lost. The entire volume was non-potable water that flowed into a storm drain that empties into Three Mile Creek.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes because of this overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food