MOBILE, Ala --Prichard Water Works and Sewer service has reported sanitary sewer overflows that happened on October 31st due to heavy rains.
The nearest manhole location, estimated amount and receiving water is below:
The overflow at Chin and Butts streets was post-treatment non-potable water.
Saraland Water and Sewer Service has also reported another overflow where an estimated 1,000 gallons overflowed and were contained to a wooded area south of the end of Saint Francis Street.
It has been advised that residents of Mobile County should take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that might be from these locations.
