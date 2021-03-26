According to the Mobile County Health Department, Prichard Water Works & Sewer has reported two sanitary sewer overflows this week.

On Wednesday, March 24, Prichard officials said a hydraulic overload of the wastewater treatment plant at Chinn Street and Butt Street caused a overflow. The entirety of the volume lost was not raw sewage; just post treatment non-potable water. The amount has not yet been provided. It flowed into a storm drain system that empties into Three Mile Creek.

On Thursday, March 25, Prichard officials said an overflow took place at the lift station on 1104 First Ave. This sanitary sewer overflow occurred because of a gasket malfunction on a bypass pump. The overflow was less than 1,000 gallons. Prichard officials say the overflow was absorbed by the ground and did not reach a body of water. The area was cleaned and disinfected.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using Three Mile Creek for recreational purposes because of the overflow, the MCHD says. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.