SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- It was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, but the Prichard Watermelon Festival is back on. And they're already growing the watermelons with the help of some local high school students.

They hope to grow up to 3,500 melons this year and are waiting a little bit longer to put them in the ground to avoid any risk of a late season freeze.

Organizer Barry Williams, with nonprofit Seed Begats the Seed, is collaborating with the Prichard Chamber of Commerce, and North Mobile Food Mart to put on the event. For Williams the project is a labor of love.

"What better way to show love than to be able to give somebody an outcome of something you worked for," said Williams.

After COVID-19 shut down last year's festival -- Williams continued to grow the seedlings. His "Garden of Hope" inspired him to keep going during uncertain times. He then began sharing the fruits of his labor.

"Last year with the Hope Garden -- we actually gave away 5,000 seedlings and they went to five states other than Alabama -- Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida," said Williams.

A new year and a new crop -- another Hope Garden is growing -- including four watermelon varieties: Sugar Baby, Black Diamonds, Crimson Sweet, and Jubiliee.

"We have the Jubilee, which are the big melons they are the ones everybody is always looking for," explained Williams.

The first wave of 1,400 seedlings are thriving in Mary G. Montgomery High School's greenhouse. Horticulture students partnered with Williams to get the melons growing.

"We met last year at this time and he said -- I've got this idea. I want to see if you can handle. And I told him -- I said -- there is no see if we can handle -- we can do it! So we started seeds for him... And here we go," explained Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher. "The students have been watering and watching them for a month and they are doing very well."

The students planted them in early March.

"These are a month old right now," explained Williams. "You can definitely see here looking at the hairs on the melons here that they are ready to go into the ground -- they are ready to start jumping now."

The seedlings will be planted in the ground a week from Saturday.

"There's nothing like getting your fingers in the dirt and just coming back and looking at it and seeing -- oh my God -- look... I'm excited. Very excited," said Stephani Johnson-Norwood Prichard City Councilwoman District 2.

As COVID restrictions continue to ease, the watermelons will be ready just in time for this year's festival -- which is go.

"To see these melons grow -- it's like watching your dreams come true. Each time I get an opportunity... And that's a great thing about planting the seed because it brings forth that outcome -- you are always looking for," said Williams.

The festival will be held the third Saturday in June to coincide with Juneteenth. The proceeds will go to help establish the Mobile Tensaw River Delta Farmers Fund -- helping farm families and the community grow their own food.