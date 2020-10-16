PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who originally told Prichard Police that her boyfriend had committed suicide has now been charged with his murder.
Lieutenant Robert Martin with Prichard PD told FOX10 News that 24-year-old Tahj K. Austin told police that her boyfriend, Lethonia Phillips, shot himself after he was found shot in the neck on Sunday, October 11. Martin said Phillips died from his injuries.
Following an investigation, detectives found that Phillips was murdered. Martin says it was then that Austin admitted to shooting Phillips on the 600 block of Pine Street after he'd threatened her.
This is a developing story.
