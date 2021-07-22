MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A woman who fought a federal law enforcement officer pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal offense.

Kenyatta Nicole Washington, 25, faces up to 20 years in prison for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer and assaulting an officer while causing bodily injury. Her actual punishment likely would be less under advisory sentencing guidelines.

According to the written plea agreement, a deputy U.S. marshal went to arrest Washington in May at the Baymont Hotel in Mobile, where she was living, on a warrant alleging she had violated the terms of her probation by failing to notify her probation officer of an address change, of using cocaine and ecstasy and failing to report for a drug test. Washington had been on probation for a 2019 conviction for passing counterfeit bills.

When the marshal arrived, Washington told him, “I’m not her,” and then pushed him and tried to run away, the plea document states.

The officer chased her to a second-floor walkway, grabbed her arms and tried to put handcuffs on her, the plea document states. The plea agreement states that she kicked him. The officer forced her to the ground and in the ensuing struggle, Washington placed her arms under her body.

Washington bit the officer six to eight times, resulting in numerous bruises and two large bit marks, according to the plea document.

With a crowd gathering, the marshal decided to let Washington go. The plea agreement indicates that she ran into Mobile police officers who had been called to assist. She continued to resist while officers took her to jail in full restraints.