PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla (WALA) -- For 75 years the Blue Angels have wowed crowds and Friday on Pensacola Beach it was no different.

“This whole business about being 18 inches from wing tip to canopy this is just amazing, it’s amazing what people do,” said Aaron Beck.

Beck was one of the thousands who turned out for the first day of the annual Homecoming Air Show. It was something Beck just could not miss.

“Our condo is right under their flight pattern and we watch them practice throughout the summer and it just builds us up, we love homecoming,” he said.

“I call it the sound of freedom,” one man said.

The Navy’s elite flight demonstration squad performed crowd favorites like the Delta Break Out and the Sneak Attack.

“I love the Fleur-De-Lis, I love that and I also love it when they come by at that high speed pass and scare you every time, I just love that,” Beck said.

“The skill and everything they display is amazing, like it never gets old,” one woman said. “I come every year and it’s still awe inspiring every year.”

A different view this year for the Homecoming Air Show, COVID restrictions on base forced the Blue Angels to relocate to the beach.

“The base is good, but it’s so crowded and it’s a limited area and so here at least you have the vendors, you can sit and you can walk around and do everything,” one man said.

The nearly hour-long performance is one of two this weekend to close out their 75th season.

“I love how they can inspire the next generation and I’m just a big fan of it, that’s why I got it on my arm, a Blue Angels tattoo on my arm.” Said LeWill Brown.

If you missed Friday’s show, the Blue Angels will take to the sky over Pensacola Beach once again on Saturday at 2:00PM for the final time this year.