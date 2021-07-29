MOBILE, Ala. --Joi Williams is empowering others through literacy, and winning pageants while she's at it.
Recently named Princess America Pageants' National Teen 2021, Williams sat down with Fox10's Lenise Ligon to talk about the power of positive change.
Williams' Literacy for Life program and USA Ambassadorship are now written in a 21st century grant in Monroe County.
She says some of that money will be used to build a library for students there.
Williams plans on graduating high school early and hosting a literacy pageant.
