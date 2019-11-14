Interstate Printing Company told South Alabama "Due South" Editor-in-Chief Sara Boone they would not print the magazine's first diversity issue in an email.
"I was completely blindsided. I didn't expect this to happen at all," Boone said. "They just sent an email that said 'the content did not adhere to their christian values'."
Boone has been Editor-in-Chief for the student-run magazine for the past 3 years. She said, in it's email, Interstate Printing said they've been working with the school for the past 40 years.
"Normally I just send them the files and they get everything printed and it's all good and we've never had any issues in the past," Boone said.
FOX 10 news called Interstate Printing Company and stopped by. Our reporter was told to leave the establishment immediately and told the company would have "no comment" on the matter.
"It was so ironic to me because this entire issue is our very first special topics issue and its on diversity and inclusion. So all the stories in the magazine relate to different aspects of diversity," Boone explained. "We have stories on body positivity, students with disabilities, different types of religions, we also have stories on LGBTQ life and drag queens in Mobile."
Boone said Due South will no longer use Interstate Printing.
"We can't just ignore the stories that we don't wanna hear and so for a student magazine to not be able to be published just because of a printer's specific views go against whatever is said in the magazine, it seems kind of wrong to me," she added.
Thankfully South's on-campus printing service will be able to handle printing this semester's issue, so the magazine makes deadline.
University of South Alabama released this statement to FOX 10 News:
"The University of South Alabama is committed to the principles of freedom of expression and the exchange of different points of view. We respect our students for having the courage of their convictions. At the same time, we also respect the rights of individuals and private businesses to make decisions that are consistent with their values. It is our hope that healthy and constructive dialogue can emerge from differing perspectives."
