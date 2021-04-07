MOBILE, Ala. --A probation revocation hearing was held on Thursday, April 1, for Lance Lucas who was found to be in violation of the terms and conditions of his probation by having been arrested for another domestic violence strangulation.

In 2019, Lucas entered a blind plea to domestic violence strangulation for an incident that occurred in 2016.

Since then, he has been convicted federally for a domestic violence related gun charge against yet another victim.

Three months after he was released from federal custody, Mobile Police charged Lucas in March with resisting arrest and domestic violence strangulation.

He was also charged for a felony probation violation.

Following the hearing, his probation was fully revoked on his State charges, and he was ordered to serve out the remainder of his sentence in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections.