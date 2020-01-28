Every tax season, many American families rely on their tax refund to help pay bills and paying off debt.
Unfortunately, the cost to prepare the refund can be expensive.
We talked with Bailey Creighton from AmeriCorps about the SaveFirst Tax Prep Program. It’s a program that provides free tax preparation services to those who make under $56,000.
There are two SaveFirst tax locations in Mobile. The Ben May Library in Downtown Mobile, at 701 Government St., and the West Regional Branch Library at 5555 Grelot Road. You need to call first to make an appointment. That number is 1-888-99-TAX-AL.
There are other locations along the Gulf Coast offered by the United Way of Southwest Alabama, click here to find them.
Make sure you have your social security card, photo ID, W-2s and any other documents you may have received from your bank, employer or financial institution regarding taxes. Those will be needed for every person on the return.
For more information, check out ImpactAmerica.com/savefirst.
