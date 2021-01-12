It was an exciting day for kids at Gilliard Elementary.
Thanks to Citrin Law Firm and Project Backpack, more than 600 students got brand new bookbags and school supplies.
Teachers and volunteers said the giveaway couldn't come at a better time.
"The backpacks are a definate need this time of year especially after the christmas holiday. The kids backpacks are worn, broken, and torn," said school counselor Swanee Terry.
Michael Fondren with Citrin Law Firm said, "We want to help families -- families that are trying to put groceries on the table, trying to pay bills. A lot of people during Covid have lost their jobs, so it's very important to us and to our community to help out."
Citrin Law Firm said Magnolia Elementary in Foley is next in line for Project Backpack.
