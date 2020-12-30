Remains of woman found in 1981 identified as victim of serial killer Samuel Little

Samuel Little has confessed to strangling 93 victims between 1970 and 2005.

 Wise County Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Samuel Little, a man called the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, died Wednesday in a California prison. He was 80.

Little claimed to have killed 93 people in 19 states between 1970 and 2005.

Two of his murders happened in Mobile in 1984. Police said the victims were Hannah Mae Bonner and Ida Mae Campbell.

Serial Killer Investigations (full)

This combination of undated sketches provided by the FBI shows drawings made by admitted serial killer Samuel Little, based on his memories of some of his victims. Little, who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country, is now considered to be the deadliest serial killer in U.S. history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said. In a news release on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, the FBI announced that federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible, and officials have been able to verify 50 confessions so far. (Courtesy of FBI via AP, File)

According to Little, he picked both women up the same night at different times, killed them, and dumped their bodies. The cause of death for both women was strangulation.

Bonner's body found dumped in a ditch August 13, 1984. Campbell's body discovered a month later September 6th. Detectives said Little knew details about the killings that had never been released, proving that he was involved.

Confessed serial killer Samuel Little now linked to 60 deaths of women

Little also claimed to have killed a woman in Pascagoula, Malinda LaPree.

He remained free until 2012 when he was arrested in Kentucky and extradited to California on narcotics charges. The Los Angeles Police Department obtained a DNA sample, which connected him to the murders of three women in California for which he was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to three consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole.

In 2018, Little began to confess to the dozens of murders.

