MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Samuel Little, a man called the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, died Wednesday in a California prison. He was 80.
Little claimed to have killed 93 people in 19 states between 1970 and 2005.
Two of his murders happened in Mobile in 1984. Police said the victims were Hannah Mae Bonner and Ida Mae Campbell.
According to Little, he picked both women up the same night at different times, killed them, and dumped their bodies. The cause of death for both women was strangulation.
Bonner's body found dumped in a ditch August 13, 1984. Campbell's body discovered a month later September 6th. Detectives said Little knew details about the killings that had never been released, proving that he was involved.
Little also claimed to have killed a woman in Pascagoula, Malinda LaPree.
He remained free until 2012 when he was arrested in Kentucky and extradited to California on narcotics charges. The Los Angeles Police Department obtained a DNA sample, which connected him to the murders of three women in California for which he was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to three consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole.
In 2018, Little began to confess to the dozens of murders.
