PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Concerned residents turn out in numbers Thursday night at the Prichard City Council to oppose a proposed “lounge” next-door to Temple of Jerusalem Church and not far from Vigor High School.

The group “People Standing for Prichard” brought their concerns -- mostly about safety and what they say would have been a disruption to their community.

At issue a proposed restaurant/lounge that wanted to come to Prichard and occupy the old Commonwealth Bank site on Wilson Avenue.

While community members say they already had issue with the fact the business wanted to sell alcohol — there was also concern the business was being described as a so-called “gentlemen’s club” according to several residents.

While the group was prepared to make their argument — the city council got ahead of those concerns and rescinded their votes from last week allowing the business to move forward — saying they believe they were misled — and would never allow that type of establishment.

While residents left happy — they are still pushing the council to do more.

“We are absolutely pleased with the outcome tonight. But we really would like to see an ordinance that would define the distance between schools and churches and where an establishment that has alcoholic beverages is sold — so that this doesn’t come up again. Because it was really hurtful for us to think they would think of that for Vigor High School," said Lorene Greene, People Standing for Prichard.

No one from the proposed business was at the meeting. We did give the city council the opportunity to respond — however they declined to go on camera — but did tell us they heard the concerns and will work towards resolving the issue moving forward.