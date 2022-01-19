MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- District four City Councilman Ben Reynolds wants the city to pass an ordinance to create a law against what he calls urban camps and improper use of public space.

“The ordinance is simply proposing that we don’t use our public spaces as a place to camp, and to litter and to use the restroom,” says Reynolds.

Reynolds says he’s received multiple complaints about litter and encampments from people in his district.

A lot of those complaints involve areas around Highway 90.

A place crews targeted during the recent MLK day of service

“We pulled out almost two tons of litter and trash and just on the other side of the street there are two large encampments,” added Reynolds.

The ordinance doesn’t specifically mention the homeless, but some people believe that’s exactly who it’s aimed at.

“Pushing them to another spot doesn’t help the situation,” added one resident. “The public and the places that we are should be where we help people.”

Councilman Reynolds says while he knows some homeless people do stay in those areas, he says the ordinance isn’t about them, but rather something to help address an immediate need in mobile

“I look forward to working with them through solutions that address their immediate concerns but something that sometimes gets overlooked is there’s an immediate public health issue that needs to be addressed,” said Reynolds.

Because the ordinance was just introduced at yesterday’s council meeting, it will be held over for one week. Council president CJ Small did suggest that it could be sent to the public safety committee. A decision on that could be made during next week’s meeting.