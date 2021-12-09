MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to accept the U.S. Probation Office’s calculation that a convicted Mobile doctor’s sentencing range should start at 6½ years in prison, according to a court filing.

A jury in August found Dr. Chykeetra “Che Che” Maltbia guilty of possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and 14 counts of writing prescriptions outside the course of normal practice.

Maltbia’s lawyers object to the advisory sentencing range as set forth by the probation office, which would call for a prison term of between 6½ years and eight years and a month. In a response this week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office argues the Probation Office is correct.

It will be up to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock to determine the proper guideline range at a sentencing hearing next week, but he is free to impose any punishment within the range set forth by statute. Prosecutors did not indicate a specific sentence that they are advocating.

Maltbia had a medical practice in Mobile when federal agents began investigating her. Prosecutors argued that she failed to adhere to accepted professional practices in writing prescriptions for painkillers. In several cases, prosecutors argue in the sentencing memorandum, Maltbia handed out prescriptions to patients without any evaluation.

“As this Court is aware from the evidence introduced at trial, Maltbia pre-signed prescriptions for controlled substances in advance of her trips,” he said. “These prescriptions were then provided to the patients, without any accompanying medical examination to determine medical necessity, while Maltbia was gone. This manner of prescribing was outside the usual course of professional practice.”

The court filing cites evidence that Maltbia left behind pre-signed prescriptions for eight patients before going on a Caribbean cruise in October 2017.

“Yet, these were not the only prescriptions Maltbia pre-signed before this trip. As the jury saw at trial, Maltbia also pre-signed an additional eighteen prescriptions before leaving on this October 2017 cruise,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Bodnar and Kasee Heisterhagen, who pointed to testimony indicating that the doctor had done the same thing many other times before out-of-town trips.

The prosecutors cited 28 pre-signed prescriptions that Maltbia left before a June 2018 trip to Georgia.

The prosecution and defense also are at odds over whether Maltbia deserves a sentencing break for “acceptance of responsibility.” Typically, that is reserved for defendants who plead guilty. But defense attorney Dennis Knizley argues that his client should get that benefit even though she took the case to trial.

“The defendant did not contest any fact of the government’s case, but simply brought into question the application of the facts to the law,” he wrote in a court filing. ‘As this is a complex and highly technical area, the defendant’s questioning of the application of the uncontested facts was not unreasonable and the defendant should be given acceptance of responsibility for not denying the essential factual elements of the case.”

Prosecutors responded: “Even if Maltbia were to claim she accepts responsibility at this point — after having been convicted of each count presented to the jury — that should not be deemed actual acceptance of responsibility.”