MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The mother of a toddler who prosecutors allege died at that hands of her boyfriend in 2018 tearfully testified Tuesday about finding him unresponsive the morning after a night at work.

Keijon Hoyt testified that her 2-year-old son, Kye Freeman, did not seem like himself when she got home from work. She said that her youngest son wore her up with loud crying between 9:30 and 9:45 the next morning. She fought back tears when she recalled checking on Kye.

“I went to pick up Kye and at that time, he wasn’t breathing,” she said. “I knew something was wrong.”

Hoyt testified that she had left her boyfriend, Willie Anthony Burton, in charge of the child when she went to work.

Burton, 34, of Theodore, faces a capital murder charge. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker told jurors during his opening statement that the evidence shows Burton was frustrated trying to potty-train Kye and beat the child so badly that it tore his intestines and caused him to go into shock.

“Kye Freeman did not die from illness,” Walker said. “He didn’t die from an accident. He died because he was killed.”

Defense attorney Jeff Deen pressed the boy’s mother during cross-examination about her temper. She acknowledged that she has bipolar disorder and that it sometimes sparks anger. But she testified that that anger always was directed elsewhere.

“It never made me angry with my child,” she said.

Hoyt did acknowledge that she never saw Burton hit Kai or be rough with him.

Deen said during his opening statement that his client loves children and that they love him. He said he has five children with four different women and that those women get along.

“This isn’t going to be a cookie-cutter case like the states says it is,” he said, adding: “It’s not Willie’s job to prove he didn’t do it. The state has to prove that he did.”

Testimony continues Wednesday. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, which means Burton would face life in prison without possibility of parole if convicted.