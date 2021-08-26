MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Prosecutors and the defense have reached a short-term truce in a Spring Hill College rape case.

Hours after hearing from both sides Thursday, Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore issued a brief ruling indicating that the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office had agreed to drop its request for a “gag” order prohibiting public discussion of the case. At the same time, lawyers for defendant Vassil Kokali agreed to drop their effort to hold the alleged victim in contempt for social medial posts.

Kokali stands accused of raping Audrey Cox who both were students at the private Catholic college. FOX10 News generally does not identify rape victims but named Cox because she willingly came forward to speak publicly about her allegations.

The defense has maintained that Cox violated a court order by Cox used Twitter and Instagram to talk about character letters submitted on Kokali’s behalf – letters the judge had ordered not to be made public.

Meanwhile, prosecutors had asked a judge to issue a blanket order prohibiting anyone from making public comments.

“We were opposed to it as it would violate our client’s First Amendment rights. … That’s really the goal here, is to make sure that we receive a fair trial,” defense lawyer Megan Doggett told FOX10 News after the Thursday’s hearing.

She added: “I think that it was the right outcome. Obviously, we were opposed to the gag order being put in place.”

Prosecutors declined comment on the case, but they are working with the defense to negotiate a written agreement that will govern exactly what the parties can and cannot say as this case moves forward.