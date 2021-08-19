Prosecutors seek prison time for Black Lives Matter activist convicted in Mobile of rioting offense

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Federal prosecutors will seek prison time Thursday for a woman convicted earlier this year of engaging in civil disorder at a protest downtown last year.

Tia Deyon Pugh faces a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court, where a jury in May found her guilty of impeding police during civil disorder. Prosecutors argue in a sentencing memo that a prison term of a year to 18 months is justified.

Defense lawyer Gordon Armstrong has maintained that probation would be appropriate.

Pugh attended a May 2020 rally against police brutality days after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, sparking outrage across the country.

During that protest, Pugh smashed a police vehicle window as protesters tried to push past law enforcement officers on to the on-ramp of Interstate 10. In a sentencing memo filed in court, prosecutors argued that the defendant’s decision to bring a metal baseball bat to the protest demonstrates premeditation.

Prosecutors also argued that U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer should take into account that Pugh targeted police during civil disorder.

“Again, this was not simple vandalism,” the memo states. “Pugh intentionally escalated an already volatile and dangerous situation.”

The document quotes Pugh’s statement to law enforcement investigators after her arrest.

“I escalated, personally, on my own and no one followed behind me which they were supposed to do,” she said, according to the transcript.

In addition to Pugh’s conduct at the rally, prosecutors also note the defendant’s arrest less than a month after her conviction on charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest and carrying brass knuckles. That arrest prompted a municipal judge to revoke her bond.

Prosecutors note that Pugh screamed vulgar and racist remarks at the arresting officer who, like the defendant, also is black. She continued her “tirade” and called the officer a “psychopath,” according to the memo.