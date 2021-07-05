MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – On the eve of jury selection, federal prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to place limits on defense lawyers’ cross-examination in the trial of a doctor and her father accused of a prescription drug conspiracy.

Dr. Chykeetra “Che Che” Maltbia and her father, Leroy Ray Dotson, face charges of conspiracy to dispense prescription drugs for no legitimate medical purpose.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office asked U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock to prohibit defense lawyers from cross-examining witnesses about whether the doctor discharged patients.

Prosecutors argue that such evidence is not relevant.

“The defendants are charged with unlawfully distributing controlled substances via prescription,” prosecutions wrote. “Whether Maltbia discharged man, a few or no patients has no relevance to the issue before the jury. Maltbia is not charged with being a negligent physician. She is charged with unlawfully prescribing controlled substance.”

Furthermore, prosecutors argue, none of the witnesses they intend to call investigated whether she discharged any of her patients.

“This is because the discharge of her patients had absolutely no relevance to the lawfulness of Maltbia’s prescribing to individuals while they were her patients,” they wrote.

Allowing such questions on cross-examination, the prosecutors wrote, would “falsely make it appear as if the United States’ witnesses failed to conduct a thorough investigation in this case.”

In December, a judge threw out health care fraud charges that had been part of the indictment. But he left the rest of the case in place.

Opening statements will begin immediately after jury selection on Tuesday. Lawyers expect the trial to last two weeks.