MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A total of six people were involved in a robbery plot that led to a fatal shooting on Randlett Drive over the weekend, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said the shooting took place during a robbery and that the victim was dating one of the defendants.
Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis set bail for three people charged with felony murder in the case. But Blackwood told the judge that authorities believe three more men – including the triggerman – were involved.
The shooting left 21-year-old Bradley Nall dead early Saturday morning.
“They conspired to rob the victim of his marijuana,” Blackwood said. “During the course of that robbery, one of the subjects shot and killed him.”
Cheriogotis set $150,000 bail for two of the defendants, Mary Cheyenne Butler, 18, and Selena Grace Tisdale, 19. He set bail at $100,000 for the third defendant, Demarcus Reynolds, 23. The judge ordered all three to remain on house arrest if they make bail.
Attorney Jeff Deen, who represents Reynolds, told FOX10 News that his client has no adult criminal record.
“It does look like young Mr. Reynolds is not accused of shooting anybody, not accused of setting up anything,” he said. “It may be a case of where he’s just with the wrong people at the wrong time. We’ll have to further investigate to develop what the defense will be.”
Blackwood said Nall was sleeping in his car outside of his home in the west Mobile neighborhood at the time of the incident because his grandfather had told him not to come inside the house if he was drunk. He said Tisdale had been romantically involved with Nall.
“Our evidence leads us to believe the Miss Tisdale and the victim were in a dating relationship,” he told FOX10 News.
Prosecutors asked for the same $150,000 bail amount for all three defendants. But the judge agreed to a lower amount for Reynolds. Blackwood said he believes Reynolds got the lower bond because his lawyer argued that the defendant was the “getaway driver” and less involved in the conspiracy.
Cheriogotis ordered all three defendants to return to court Tuesday of next week for an arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.