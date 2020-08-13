A judge revoked bond for Rolando Garza Thursday. Garza is charged with felony murder. He's accused of stabbing Danny Riordan 65 times, killing him.
"I ain't stab him. I aint stab him. I'm not the one who killed him," Garza said as he was being brought to Metro Jail Wednesday night. "Not me, they got the wrong person, they got no evidence, they ain't got my knife, i got no knife."
Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright said the DA's office requested his bond be denied because he's a flight risk.
"We requested a no bond because he has history outside of the state of Alabama and has a pending case for stolen firearms in the state of Mississippi," ADA Wright said.
Garza appeared in court from jail via video Thursday. He did not have an attorney.
Prosecutors said Garza had also done time in Texas and Colorado.
ADA Wright said this crime was brutal. She added Garza knew the victim.
"They were acquaintances and the victim was stabbed 65 times," Wright explained. "He does have some affiliation with the Mexican Mafia gang but I’m not certain, I can’t speak to whether he is a United States citizen at this time.”
Garza's arraignment is set for Tuesday.
