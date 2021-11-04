MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile County prosecutors on Thursday upgraded charges against a woman accused of shooting four people at a bowling alley this week, while the county’s top prosecutor blasted a jailhouse “revolving door.”

Christin Brionna Edwards, 22, now faces four counts of attempted murder – one of each person who suffered gunshot wounds on Tuesday night at the AMF Skyline Lanes on Government Boulevard.

At the time of the shooting, Edwards was out on bond on a 2019 murder charge. Mobile County Circuit Judge Brandy Hambright on Thursday granted a prosecution case to revoke Edwards’ bond in the murder case. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said the defendant should still have been locked up while awaiting trial in the case.

“That’s what should have happened in this case, and then we wouldn’t be facing four counts – she wouldn’t be facing four counts of attempted murder, and we wouldn’t have had a whole entire bowling alley terrorized as a result of her conduct,” she said.

Greg Dawkins, an attorney with the Mobile County Public Defender’s Office who represents Edwards on the murder charge, declined to comment.

Police charged Edwards in murder for the 2019 shooting death of TyDarius Jones, who from gunfire across the street from Rickarby Park. Edwards and co-defendant Eric Germayne McCorvey Jr. face trial on the murder charge in February.

After Edwards’ arrest on the murder charge, a judge granted the prosecution’s request to set bail at $150,000, the maximum allowed, plus another $30,000 for a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle. A condition of that bond was the Edwards had to put up $10,000 in cash.

Several months later, over the objection of prosecutors, a Mobile County District Court judge eliminated the cash requirement, making it easier for Edwards to post bail through a bonding company.

“And the defendant made bond and she was out on bond at the time that she committed this offense at the bowling alley,” Rich said.

To Rich, this is another instance of a “revolving door” at the jailhouse and why “Aniah’s Law” is needed. That would allow judges to hold defendants accused of certain violent felonies without bail. The Legislature passed the measure earlier this year. Voters will decide next year whether to approve the constitutional amendment.

“I think she needed to stay in jail,” she said. “This is an example of why we are pushing so hard next year for the passage of a constitutional amendment called an Aniah’s Law, so that judges can hold what we consider to be violent offenders in jail with no bond.”

This has been a particularly violent year in Mobile. Just in the past couple of days, in addition to the bowling alley shooting, there was a shootout between the occupants of two cars on Dauphin Street; a pedestrian on Eagle Drive and Raven Drive was shot in the hand in a drive-by shooting; and a woman suffered a gunshot to the abdomen on Lexington Avenue.

Rich said she believes a slowdown in prosecutions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the violence.

“You know, I think part of it is that it’s taking, you know, a tremendous amount of time to get the cases to conclusion, and we need to make sure that we are trying our best to get those cases to conclusion as soon as possible,” she said.