September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. We want to make sure you know the risks and latest developments associated with the disease.
USA Health’s Dr. Christopher Keel joined Lenise Ligon with more on advancing detection and treatments.
Prostate Cancer facts:
-Most common cancer among men, besides skin cancer
-Estimated 33,330 deaths will occur this year
-5 year survival rate is nearly 100%
-Early detection is key
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.