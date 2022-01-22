MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Temperatures will continue plummeting Saturday night and into next week. Many are doing what they can to protect their homes and keep warm.

There are four main areas to look out for: pipes, pets, plants, and people.

First, keep indoor faucets dripping to avoid a burst. Outdoors, disconnect hoses and cover with insulation.

If using space heaters, Mobile Fire Rescue always encourages extreme caution. During the first freeze of the season, Steven Millhouse said the most important thing is to keep the heater away from laundry, curtains, mattresses, and anything flammable.

"The biggest key in using a space heater is giving it space,” said Millhouse.

In the backyard, plants could face some damage if not taken care of. If potted, move to the garage or shed, or cover with a sheet for insulation.

"If the plants are in the ground, take mulch or pine straw and put that around the plants as well, and that will help give them warmth during the cold weather,” said Blair Kovar, owner of Blair’s Nursery and Gifts.

For furry friends, don't let them outside for too long if possible. For pets that stay outside, make sure they have some sort of dry shelter to lay under.

If your pipes do freeze, one simple tip is to use a hair dryer to the pipe or wrap it in a hot towel.