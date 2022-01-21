MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -With the threat of a hard freeze this weekend, this might be a good time to make sure that your vehicles are protected.

Damage caused by these brutal temperatures could cost you thousands in repairs. These temperatures can do a number on your tires, battery and engine if you don’t take care of them.

“A vehicle is the second most expensive investment that somebody makes in their lifetime,” Technician Chris Murray said.

Chris Murray works at Downtown Car Care in Mobile. He knows firsthand about these types of issues.

Friday, he replaced an engine with permanent damage due to low antifreeze levels.

“If you don't have enough coolant in the engine or a proper mixture of coolant, your water mixture will freeze. If it freezes, it will actually crack and damage the engine," Murray said.

Warning signs include changes in your temperature gauges. If you drive a newer car, a warning light is usually available.

But that’s not all you have to look out for. Your tires and batteries could also be at risk.

“If the tire pressure is too low, heat will build up in the tires and cause it to blow out. That's generally what happens when the temperatures drop. If the battery cannot hold up with the needs of the car, then your car isn't going to start and you don't get to use it," Murray said.

And it’s worth noting that most automotive shops will do battery checks and coolant inspections for free.