It's a sound that's becoming pretty familiar around mobile.
The sound of peaceful protesters voicing their concerns, wanting answers.
“We’re not asking for a lot," said Antonio Moore with Mobile For Us who organized the protest.
“All we want is complete transparency and accountability from our leaders and from our police officers,” added Unique Dunston.
That protest did come with a bit of opposition. One man parked his car in front of Government Plaza and got out to scream at protesters, but an officer escorted him back to his car.
This didn't stop the group called Mobile For Us. They kept marching in hopes for Mobile Police Department's policy and procedures handbook to be made public.
“We are trying to get access to their policies and procedures handbook. We don’t need their tactics or anything they use for investigative purposes, we just need things like disciplinary, use of force, stuff like that," Moore explained.
Many of them took their argument to Tuesday's Mobile City Council meeting. Public Safety Director James Barber didn't respond during the council meeting but FOX 10 News was able to talk to him afterwards about the handbook, which he said "should be made available."
“Because I think you’ll find that there’s nothing sinister about our policy. When we have problems it’s when people act outside of the policy so we are working on that to maybe post it on our website so that people can actually review the policy," Director Barber explained.
He explained that the nearly 1000 page document took some time to review and will be released in portions. Barber said the "use of force" policy is already available to the public, only in paper form currently.
"So right now the key ones that people want to see I like the citizens complaint process and they certainly want to see the use of force being a big one. But as we review all of our policies and take out any tactical information. They all eventually be posted,” he added.
Director Barber said they are working to have the portions already made public put online.
Meantime, he said Mayor Stimpson's task force will be reviewing the policies and procedures manual and there could be changes.
