MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's only her second shift as a Mobile Fire-Medic, but 24-year-old Damonique Evans is already loving the experience.

"I love that it's pretty fast-paced... I don't like to sit around and be idle," said Evans.

Receiving her badge last month -- Evans becomes the first Black woman to serve as a medic with Mobile Fire-Rescue.

"It's shocking, but it's a pleasure. But I just hope to see more women do the same thing if they want to do it," said Evans.

More women with the desire to serve -- it's something Chief Jeremy Lami also welcomes.

"We want other people to be able to look at her and say I can do that as well. It is physically demanding job and historically it has been a profession that has been male. But what we have shown is over the last four years is that we are a department that wants females as well. We want to make this an environment where they can succeed," said Chief Lami.

Evans attended a "Ladies Night" hosted by Mobile Fire-Rescue back in February to attract more women. She saw the opportunity, but says she had to work to get up to speed with the physical requirements. She also says the 10-week training academy is tough -- but that quitting wasn't an option.

"I just really felt like I had to finish... I didn't want to fail. I don't like the feeling of failure or just starting something and not finishing it. So I had to finish," said Evans. "I had a lot of support from the command staff who helped train me. They really helped me get to where I needed to be."

"It's a huge accomplishment and really all of the credit goes to her. She earned her spot. She just wasn't given one and so she definitely met all of the benchmarks and requirements of this job," said Chief Lami.

Now answering the real calls for help, the Port City's first Black woman fire-medic hopes to not be the last.

"If you can see or envision yourself doing it -- then it's already done. Really, you just have to do the work to get it done. And in that moment -- when you are tired, or you get down or feel self doubt -- just remember why you started. Remember where you started from and just keep track of your progress and just get it done," said Evans.

Chief Lami says they just received a nearly $6-million grant to hire around 40 new employees.