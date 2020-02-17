MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Purple Heart recipient Staff Sgt. Brandon Lloyd is being honored in Montgomery Tuesday for his service.
Lloyd suffered two traumatic brain injuries during his service.
He played a role in the capture of Saddam Hussein and was one of the medics that checked Hussein out moments after his capture.
