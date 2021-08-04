MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department provides low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats and ferrets that are good for one year during weekend clinics.

Here is a list of the rabies clinics planned during August in Mobile County:

• Aug. 7 (Saturday), 1 to 3 p.m., City of Mobile Animal Shelter, 855 Owens Street in Mobile

• Aug. 13 (Friday), 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howell’s Ferry Road in Mobile

• Aug. 14 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile

• Aug. 21 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Glamour Paws Grooming, 10005 Dauphin Island Parkway in Theodore

• Aug. 28 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, City of Prichard Animal Shelter, 2402 Rebel Road in Prichard

In order to adhere to social distancing recommendations, these events will be drive-through clinics.

The cost of the rabies vaccine per pet is $12. All rabies shots are payable in cash.

Each month, MCHD’s rabies officer provides residents with low-cost vaccines for their pet dogs, cats and ferrets at a variety of locations. The state of Alabama tasks local health departments with providing affordable rabies vaccinations to pet owners.

MCHD’s rabies officer has vaccinated 919 household pets during rabies clinics in 2021.

Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system. It is transmitted from infected mammals to humans and is fatal once symptoms appear.

Symptoms of rabies include unusual behavior, irritability, headache, fever, inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma and, finally, death. All warm-blooded mammals, including humans, are susceptible to rabies.

In 2020, MCHD’s Rabies Officer vaccinated 1,599 household pets. To learn more about the program, visit http://mchd.org, find “Services,” find “Disease Control” and select “Rabies Control.”

A rabies quarantine fact sheet is available through the Alabama Department of Public Health at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/assets/RabiesQuarantineFactSheet.pdf.