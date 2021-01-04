Rabies clinics planned in January for dogs, cats and ferrets in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department provides low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets that are good for one year during weekend clinics. Here is a list of the rabies clinics planned during January in Mobile County:
- January 9 (Saturday), 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile
- January 16 (Saturday), 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., City of Mobile Animal Shelter, 855 Owens Street in Mobile
- January 23 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., B&B Pet Supplies, 5035 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile
- January 30 (Saturday), 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Kuddles-N-Kisses, 11120 Meadow Lark Road in Grand Bay
- January 22 (Friday), 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howell’s Ferry Road in Mobile
In order to adhere to social distancing recommendations, these events will be drive-through clinics. The cost of the rabies vaccine per pet is $12. All rabies shots are payable in cash.
Each month, MCHD’s Rabies Officer provides residents with low-cost vaccines for their pet dogs, cats, and ferrets at a variety of locations. The state of Alabama tasks local health departments with providing affordable rabies vaccinations to pet owners. MCHD’s Rabies Officer vaccinated a total 1,571 household pets for the year 2020.
Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system. It is transmitted from infected mammals to humans and is fatal once symptoms appear. Symptoms of rabies include unusual behavior, irritability, headache, fever, inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma, and, finally, death. All warm-blooded mammals, including humans, are susceptible to rabies.
So far in 2020, the Mobile County Health Department has investigated 553 animal bite cases. To learn more about our program, visit http://mchd.org, find “Services,” find “Disease Control” and select “Rabies Control.”
A Rabies Quarantine Fact Sheet is available through the Alabama Department of Public Health at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/assets/RabiesQuarantineFactSheet.pdf.
