Radwan Habibi named Officer of the Month:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has named Radwan Habibi the Officer of the Month for September 2021. Habibi, who joined the force in March 2016 and is assigned to patrol in the Fourth Precinct is described as a well-rounded officer with a positive attitude and willingness to get the job done.

During the month on September, Habibi responded to 110 calls for service and 49 backings and made five felony and six misdemeanor arrests in addition to writing eight traffic citations.

On Sept. 3, 2021, he responded to the Cottage Hill area to assist the Mobile Police Homicide Unit in an investigation and arrested a female subject who was charged with first-degree assault and had two outstanding warrants.

On Sept. 4, 2021, Habibi and several officers at the precinct responded to Moffett Road concerning a burglary in progress. Officers approached a closed garage door and, as they entered, spotted two women and one man. The man fled on foot and was later apprehended by officers. Habibi and other officers detained the two women. The suspects were taken into custody and charged with third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

During a traffic stop near Airport Boulevard and Foreman Road on Sept. 6, 2021, Habibi arrested a woman who was wanted in Covington County, Ala., on two grand jury indictments for second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.

For his accomplishments, the Mobile Police Department will honor Habibi at the Officer of the Month Luncheon. The luncheon, sponsored by the Midtown Optimist Club, will take place at noon Wednesday, Oct 13 at the Azalea City Golf Course, 1000 Gaillard Drive.