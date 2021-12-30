MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The countdown is on, we have just one day left in 2021, and Downtown Mobile is getting ready for the MoonPie Drop.

Organizers say rain or shine, the events will go on as planned, preparations for the big day are in full force.

Thousands of people are expected to fill the streets of Downtown to start 2022 off with a bang and with rain in the forecast, Judy Gulledge, Co-chair of MoonPie Mobile said a bit of rain will not dampen the celebration.

"New Year's Eve is going to happen and we're going to have a celebration come rain or shine," said Gulledge, "we just finished our last production meeting and so things are well underway. Entertainment is in place, it's going to be a great evening."

A lot of people say they are excited to come together and celebrate especially after last year's MoonPie Drop was canceled because of the pandemic.

"I'm really excited for the MoonPie to drop and the fireworks and some champagne, Happy New Year!"

"I am super excited, it's going to be something fun, family-oriented for everyone to do. Super excited that it's open back up and everybody can celebrate."

As the stage goes up for entertainment, Gulledge says over the next day folks can expect to see road closures and barricades going up Downtown and around Bienville Square.

They want everyone to have a good time and to be safe, so that means extra security.

"We have been working diligently with our Mobile Police Department and you're going to see presence of mounted police as well as police on all of our street corners," said Gulledge.

Gulledge said with it being an outdoor event, they don't expect Covid to be an issue.

"If your sick of course you want to stay home," said Gulledge, "we just ask people to use their best judgment to what they have been doing throughout this entire pandemic process and social distancing of course."

The festivities kick off Friday at 8 p.m. and end with the MoonPie Drop, fireworks, and a laser show at midnight.