RansomRecycling works with small businesses and large organizations who are invested in sustainability and committed to reducing waste.
In addition to delivering environmentally sound recycling, RansomRecycling provides businesses the opportunity to diversify and enhance their corporate social responsibility portfolio.
Businesses may also benefit from tax savings as material received for processing may be written off as a charitable contribution.
Since January , RansomRecycling has recycled more than 100,000 pounds of electronic waste. Whether your business needs assured destruction for a dozen desktop computers or semi-loads of retiring electronic products, RansomRecycling wants to work with you. Call one of our team at 251-751-0044 to tell us more about your e-waste needs.
Consumer Electronics Recycling
You can drop off your recyclables at our location at 320 South Craft Hwy Chickasaw Al 36611 between the hours of 8:00am and 3pm Monday through Friday. The drop off is located at the back Pull up Door. and one of our students will help unload your electronics
Breaking Down the Barriers to Employment
Those coming out of incarceration, addiction or homelessness have the odds stacked against them upon their release. Most have no job and no home to return to. Without these foundational elements, the rate of reoffending and returning to the criminal justice system is incredibly high—up to 50% in Mobile and Baldwin Counties
RansomRecycling helps those coming out of incarceration, addiction or homelessness break down the barriers to employment by providing transitional jobs, as well as comprehensive services designed to get their lives back on track. The RansomRecycling model offers program participants an integrated focus on jobs skills, character development and personal counseling. This “wrap-around” approach greatly increases the chance of sustained future employment and decreases the instances of re-offending.
Facilitating Successful Transitions
The RansomRecycling program extends well beyond the transitional job opportunity. By working with industry partners and employers committed to hiring incarceration, addiction or homelessness, RansomRecycling helps facilitate the transition for program participants from temporary work to full-time, gainful employment.
RansomRecycling is providing industry-recognized training and certification, on-the-job training and job placement services. RansomRecycling employees also have access to and participate in: professional and peer mentoring; assistance with housing and driver’s license reinstatement; substance abuse and mental health counseling; tax preparation, budgeting, and financial literacy training.
RansomRecycling routinely partners with community organizations, charities, municipalities and businesses interested in electronics recycling. If you are interested in putting on an event in your area, give us a call or email.
