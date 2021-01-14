MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man accused in a Christmas Day rap and a run from the law that had the community on lockdown refused to go before a judge Thursday.
With more than 250 people on the docket -- suspect Todd Overstreet was the last person to be called up because he's in quarantine due to Metro Jail COVID protocols.
Overstreet was due to appear before Judge George Hardesty via video conference for a bond hearing.
In his refusal to go before the judge -- Overstreet will continue to be held on no bond with his bond hearing rescheduled for January 26th.
Meanwhile, detectives tell us there will likely be more charges as the investigation is ongoing.
Overstreet was arrested on Tuesday, January 12th after being on the run since police say he broke into a stranger's home on Christmas while she was away. Investigators say he was armed with a gun as he waited for her to get back. Once she did -- police say he raped her.
Overstreet was booked on 13 charges, including -- sodomy and sexual assault.
