ATLANTA (WALA) -- A rapper from Mobile is accused of a shooting in Atlanta.

LeParis Dade, known as OMB Peezy, was arrested Monday by US Marshals and Atlanta Police.

Police said the shooting happened while two other rappers were filming a music video near downtown Atlanta. Two people were wounded in the incident.

Dade is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.