ATLANTA (WALA) -- A rapper from Mobile is accused of a shooting in Atlanta.
LeParis Dade, known as OMB Peezy, was arrested Monday by US Marshals and Atlanta Police.
Police said the shooting happened while two other rappers were filming a music video near downtown Atlanta. Two people were wounded in the incident.
Dade is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.