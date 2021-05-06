MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A rapper whose grandparents died in a shooting and fire in February made an initial appearance in court Thursday on a probation revocation charge.

Mobile County prosecutors allege that Brazy, whose real name is Nahshon Jones, flouted probation rules after getting out of prison in November on a gun conviction. He stands accused of missing appointments with his probation officer and posting pictures on social media showing him with firearms – which he is not allowed to have.

Jones will remain in jail until a hearing next month to consider those allegations.

Prominent defense lawyer Jeff Deen said Jones just hired him Friday afternoon and that he is not up to speed on the case.

Jones, 26, has drawn public interest since his grandparents died after someone fired into their home on Dr. Thomas Drive in the city’s Happy Hill community. During the gunfire, the house exploded.

Jones pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in 2016. He previously was convicted of first-degree assault. After his prison term ended, he went on probation for five years. But prosecutors argue in court documents that Jones has failed to comply with probation rules.

Prosecutors allege that Jones failed to report immediately to his probation officer after his release from prison and did not do so until February of this year – three months later. They contend he traveled to other states, such as Texas and Georgia.

A probation office report included in a prosecution court filing pointed to a video posted on the All Urban Central channel on YouTube on Feb.9 showing Jones with a dark-colored handgun in his right coat pocket.

“In addition, Jones can be seen holding, in his left hand, what appeared to be another firearm – an AR pistol,” the probation officer wrote.

The probation report also indicates that Jones reported to the Mobile field office on Feb. 23 and admitted that he had used marijuana and Percocet pills. That was the second time he admitted to using an illegal substance, according to the report. The first time, he admitted to eating marijuana brownies.

“Jones was fully aware that these are violations of his probation when he signed his probation order,” the officer wrote.

An autopsy shows the rapper’s grandfather, Tony Lewis, died of a gunshot wound before the house caught fire. Authorities have not determined the cause of death of his grandmother, Leila Lewis.