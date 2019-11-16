Mobile-born rapper Yung Bleu recently purchased a building on Government Boulevard.
What used to be Applebee's, he's turning into Gwen's House.
"Everybody went to Gwen's house to either eat or stay there so it's just a part of my culture growing up," rapper Yung Bleu said.
Ms. Gwen is Bleu's best friend's mother, who he says was like a second mom to him.
"She's excited. She's always rooting me on and she's a big part to all of this. She said she just wants to cook. She loves to cook," he said.
Bleu says he's known around the country for his music, but now he wants his fans to know about his childhood. And sharing some of his favorite meals is one way he's doing that, with a little twist.
"I want it to be like soul food and at the same time family orientated. That's why I put the arcade games and the chill area," he said. "I feel like soul food and in a good area and setting, I feel like you can't do anything but win."
The 25-year-old rapper says he plans to have things ready and set to go, opening his doors before Christmas day.
"Right now I'm just heavily involved in the process to get her set up so she doesn't have to do anything but come in here and cook," he said. "She'll have less stuff to worry about and that means she's going to make better food and that means every plate is going to be made with love."
Bleu says this is just the beginning for the new spot you can come eat and hang out at in the city of Mobile.
"I try to be a pioneer of stuff. Even with the music, the new wave of music, I'm one of the first one that's started this whole train and now we have a lot of stars," he said. "With the restaurant I want to be one of the first artists to bring something back to the city and inspire other artists to do the same thing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.