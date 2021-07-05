MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A rare black coyote was caught on camera in a Mobile neighborhood over the weekend.

The video was captured by a camera in the Spring Valley subdivision near the Heron Lakes Country Club.

Black coyotes are very rare with most sightings recorded in the southeastern United States. The cause isn't fully understood but many experts say it's likely the result of cross-breeding with wolves or domestic dogs.

People living in Spring Valley say they have been dealing with coyotes for more than a year, and it's a problem that's not going away. They say they reached out to city animal control, but haven't gotten a clear direction yet.