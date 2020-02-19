MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- According to the Mobile Police Department, an officer in a viral video is being investigated by the department's Internal Affairs division.
The video, which surfaced online Wednesday, shows an MPD officer arresting a man while onlookers made the video recording of the incident. Numerous people sent copies of the video to FOX10.
The officer has been identified as Blake Duke. Officials say Duke "has been taken off patrolling the streets and has been placed on desk duty pending the outcome of the investigation."
The MPD has identified the arrested man as 53-year-old Howard Green Jr. of Mobile.
The video shows the officer arresting Green and placing him inside a patrol car -- at one point placing Green, who at the time was restrained in handcuffs, into an apparent chokehold after slamming him into the side of the car.
"Why are you choking him?" a bystander can be heard to say in the video recording.
According to records at Mobile County Metro Jail, Green is being held on charges of harassment or harassing communications, having no insurance, running a red light, failure to obey, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Green was booked into the jail on those charges at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday.
Police Chief Lawrence Battiste is expected to make a statement regarding the incident later today.
Duke was the MPD's Officer of the Month for December 2019 and May 2019.
(2) comments
wonderful sjw’s handcuffing cops who protect us- and worship the criminals. Maybe the criminals will start responding to break ins and stuff. If he would do what the cops ask he wouldn’t get his eggs scrambled!
Well let's not be too quick to judge....these officers have a rough job on their hands. And when they have to deal with someone who refuses to comply with commands- they have to be helped a little. We do not have any information about what led up to this arrest. Did anyone post a video of what this guy did to get arrested in the first place? No.
Let's wait and get the whole story.
