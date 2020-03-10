Mobile police have arrested a third person in connection to a 2017 double homicide.
Police arrested 24-year-old Joshua Williams.
On Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at approximately 12:26 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of Gulfwood Drive East in reference to one down.
However, upon arrival officers entered the residence and located two deceased males identified as 28-year-old Brandon Cadwell and 31-year-old Reginald Crenshaw, shot to death.
Larry Jackson and Treshun Hughes were both indicted for capital murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.